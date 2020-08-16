Personnel File: Area business people in the news

» The American Society of Landscape Architects announces the elevation of Nancy A. Takahashi and Laura L. Knott to the national ASLA Council of Fellows in the category of Knowledge. Induction into the council is among the highest honors in the landscape architecture profession. Fellowship is granted to landscape architects for their lifetime contributions to their communities, their colleagues and the profession of landscape architecture as a whole.
Takahashi served for 10 years as chairwoman of the University of Virginia’s Arboretum and Landscape Committee and developed several projects, including then-first lady Michelle Obama’s White House Kitchen Garden; interpreting forgotten histories at the Poston Internment Camp in Arizona, where her father’s family and 17,000 other Japanese Americans were imprisoned during World War II; and her current design and planning work with a coastal community in West Africa addressing climate change and population growth pressures.
Knott has spent 30 years practicing landscape architecture in Virginia, Maryland, Arkansas, North Carolina, Illinois and Texas, with a focus on historic properties throughout the United States, including four World Heritage sites, 23 national historic landmarks, 23 national parks and numerous properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Knott also guided the management, design and interpretation of the Hirshhorn Museum Sculpture Garden; Flamingo Developed Area in Everglades National Park; Tuskegee Institute; Little Rock Central High School; Cane River Creole National Historic Site; San Antonio Missions; UVa’s Academical Village; and Pershing Park, the Washington, D.C., location for the National World War I Memorial.
