» Michael McHale Collins, of Charlottesville, has been awarded the Virginia Bar Association’s Tradition of Excellence Award. The award recognizes one Virginia lawyer annually who “… embodies the highest tradition of personal and professional excellence in Virginia, enhances the image and esteem of attorneys in the Commonwealth and has devoted significant amounts of time, efforts and/or funds to activities that benefit their community.” Collins is a founding member and senior partner of Collins & Hepler PLC for 12 years and has donated his time to the Covington-Hot Springs Rotary Club, the Advisory Board for the Alleghany Highlands Community Housing Improvement Program and the Board of Trustees for Dabney S. Lancaster Community College. He has served as the pro bono legal adviser to the Covington Fire Department and the Covington Rescue Squad since 1973. Collins earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the College of William & Mary.
» Kat Imhoff has joined the Focused Ultrasound Foundation’s Council, a group that works closely with the foundation’s Board of Directors and staff to provide advice and assist with raising funds and building awareness. Imhoff is senior conservation fellow at the Piedmont Environmental Council and brings extensive management experience to the Council, having most recently served as president and CEO of James Madison’s Montpelier and as state director for The Nature Conservancy in Montana. Prior to her leadership role at The Nature Conservancy, Imhoff served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Thomas Jefferson Foundation (Monticello).
» Brad Butler has been promoted to chief financial officer of the University of Virginia Foundation. Butler, who joined the foundation in 1997, will be responsible for all financial aspects of the organization and its subsidiaries, as well as leading the foundation’s team of finance and accounting professionals. Butler replaces Pat McCann, who retired on June 30 following 11 years of service to the foundation.
