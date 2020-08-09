You have permission to edit this article.
Personnel File: Area business people in the news
» The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors announces that Francesca San Giorgio, with Four Seasons Realty 1 LLC., is the recipient of the organization’s first 2020 Good Neighbor Award. The award program highlights local Realtors who dedicate significant time and interest to projects that make a lasting impact in the community. San Giorgio has been volunteering with the Nelson County Pantry for more than five years. A $500 donation was made to the pantry in her name.

