» The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center has added three counselors to its staff of seven counselors providing a range of services to small businesses in Central Virginia. Yolunda Harrell is a business adviser specializing in credit and financial strategies, HR management and board excellence. She has 24 years of profit management, staff development and community engagement experience. Cameron Nelson is a business communications and technology adviser specializing in startup strategies, technology planning and execution and multicultural communications. He has 18 years of experience in technology and as a senior tech consultant in Silicon Valley. Greg Dorazio is a business communications adviser specializing in communications strategy and content production. Dorazio, a Louisa County resident, will work with clients to develop strategic communication plans to help better tell stories online and engage customers. He is a 2019 graduate of the Community Investment Collaborative’s Entrepreneurship Workshop, has more than 15 years of experience in journalism and public relations and provides freelance communications services.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Contactless Payment Apps That Help You Lower Risks of COVID-19 Exposure

Load comments