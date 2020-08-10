Yancey Lumber zoning violation appeal hearing deferred again

An appeal hearing for a zoning violation against R.A. Yancey Lumber Co. has been deferred a third time.

The initial deferrals were to allow the Albemarle County company’s multiple special exceptions for certain setback requirements and other ordinance regulations for equipment and buildings to go before the Board of Supervisors. The board approved 14 special exceptions in July, but three requests are to be voted on by the board at its virtual meeting Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Board of Zoning Appeals again voted unanimously to defer the appeal hearing to its Sept. 1 meeting.

A notice of violation was issued by the county in December due to a piece of equipment in the Virginia Department of Transportation right-of-way and a new piece of equipment, a sorter/stacker, that does not meet setback requirements.

Three requests to reduce the setback requirements and distance from a dwelling for the sorter/stacker machine will be voted on by supervisors. According to meeting documents, conditions such as fencing and a sound barrier wall have been added to the request.