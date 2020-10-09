WorldStrides returns from bankruptcy to navigate pandemic travels

Court records show the company employs about 1,500 people worldwide.

To keep in business for the near future, the company needed about $200 million for the next two years. That need, plus existing debts, led to the Chapter 11 filing, Goldstein said in the filing.

“The need for significant new capital to support the debtors’ businesses, coupled with the burden of the debtors’ existing capital structure and funded debt obligations, necessitated the restructuring transactions contemplated,” she said. “Following months of analysis and negotiations with its key stakeholders, on July 8 the company reached a deal … among holders of approximately 85% of the debtors’ prepetition secured loan claims.”

The reorganization includes $368 million in transactions, including $200 million in new capital with $100 million from lenders and $100 million from the debtors themselves. Also included are $150 million in carryover loans, $2 million in previous letters of credit and $16 million in fees, records show.

The funding and restructuring will allow the company to bring back some of the 500 furloughed employees as the company searches for ways to continue operating within the confines of the pandemic. How many will return and when is not currently known.