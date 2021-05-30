WATCH NOW: Shuttered businesses start returning to downtown Charlottesville

Joy said the renovations have been something she wanted to do since she purchased the store two years ago, and it has turned out to be a bit more involved than initially anticipated.

“The space hasn't been touched in a real way since probably the '60s, so we pushed the space back, knocked down a wall of castles and pushed the retail space back to expand our shopping area,” she said. “We refinished the original hardwood floors, closed the ceiling and contacted artist Christy Baker to do a mural.”

After reopening, Joy said they will not require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks.

While some businesses shut down out of COVID-prompted necessity, Claibourne Nesmith’s temporary closure and relocation of the Honeycomb salon had been planned for a while.

Unable to find an affordable spot on the Downtown Mall, Nesmith said she had planned to merge her salon with Hairsmith and Co., which is more of a co-op space, with plans to reopen in June 2020. However, after the pandemic hit, Nesmith said she decided to stay put a while longer.