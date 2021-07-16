WATCH NOW: Fashion Square mall auctioned to lender for $20.2 million

Hewitt and the lender, whose representative attended via a phone held by the auctioneer, bid back and forth for about 20 minutes.

The opening bid was set at $5.3 million by the telephonic lender, which was quickly met by $5.3 million and one-one-hundredth by Hewitt. From there, the auction became a game of quick one-upmanship between the two parties, as each bid was quickly met with another that was $100,000 higher than the last.

With bated breath, the crowd watched the two parties engage in the auction, with occasional construction sounds permeating the quiet from the nearby ongoing removal of the Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson statue base.

After bidding $20.15 million, Hewitt announced he would not raise his offer again. After a short gap of silence, the lender raised the bid to $20.2 million, effectively ending the auction.

The auction was the latest, but likely not final, event in the mall’s tumultuous recent history.