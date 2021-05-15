WATCH NOW: Area grocery landscape changing with several new stores moving in

As the supermarket landscape continues to grow, Charlottesville-area residents soon will have more options to shop for groceries.

The area hasn’t seen a new supermarket chain since Wegmans opened in 2016, and hasn’t had a new convenience store chain enter the market in well over a decade. That changed this past week when Pennsylvania-based Wawa opened two local stores.

By the end of the summer, German supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl are scheduled to open stores in Albemarle County. Both had attempted to open free-standing stores in the county previously, but are now renovating previously vacant storefronts.

“We want the best sites that are closest to our shoppers and can support a high daily traffic volume,” said Jeff Bianchetta, vice president of Aldi’s Petersburg division. “As the demand for Aldi grows, so do our real estate options. Bottom line, we want to be conveniently located for our shoppers, and Charlottesville was a natural fit.”

The supermarket is working to open a location in the Albemarle Square shopping center.

Food World Publisher Jeff Metzger, an industry analyst, said the Charlottesville market, like many other areas, already has a lot of diversity in terms of retail styles, yet smaller-format store companies still want to come into the market.