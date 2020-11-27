Virus restrictions, online sales change the face of Black Friday shopping

This year, things changed. The National Retail Federation and other trade organizations encouraged stores and shoppers to begin shopping in October to spread the sales over a two-month span. That was designed to decrease exposure to the coronavirus and give a boost to retailers hurt by pandemic-related lockdowns and decreased in-person sales.

“This is going to be a historic holiday season, and while some memorable traditions may change, the tradition of retailers supporting their customers and their communities is stronger than ever,” said Matthew Shay, federation president. “We encourage consumers to adopt two new traditions this year — shop safe and shop early — so we can all celebrate a happy and healthy holiday.”

Federation studies showed that 59% of shoppers expected to buy more online this year because of the pandemic and that only 43% of holiday shoppers were waiting until November to start purchasing gifts.

The U.S. Retail Sales Report showed less than a percentage point increase in retail sales in October over September but a 5.7% increase over the previous year. Total sales for August through October 2020 were up 5.1% compared with the same period in 2019. Sales began increasing in June after pandemic restrictions were eased from the spring lockdowns.