Virus restrictions, online sales change the face of Black Friday shopping

Black Friday is still the Friday after Thanksgiving. It’s just not as crowded and exciting.
Stores opened early Friday morning, just like the days of old, but a pandemic-related focus on online shopping and social distancing led to far fewer shoppers waiting for fewer early-morning bargains and store staff sanitizing shelves, aisles and wares.
It was a long way from last year’s Black Friday shopping when special in-store only sales drew shoppers in on Thanksgiving Day and then back to the store with more sales on the traditionally biggest shopping day of the year.
Once upon a time, stores offered blowout sales that began as early as 4 a.m. and featured store managers and staff handing out grab bags and gifts to shoppers, dozens of whom having brought lawn chairs, sleeping bags and hot refreshments to line up before dawn outside stores for the big holiday kickoff.
On Friday, big retailers Walmart and Target, both of which shut down for Thanksgiving Day, opened with little fanfare. Walmart shoppers made single-line entry to area stores at 5 a.m. and were met with sanitized shopping carts and health ambassadors who reminded them to wear masks.
Target opened at 7 a.m. with some Black Friday in-store specials, but an increased emphasis on online shopping and curbside pickup kept crowds down.
At Charlottesville Fashion Square mall, shoppers were given 6 a.m. entry to Belk, one of the few remaining traditional department stores in the area after this year’s bankruptcy and closure of JC Penney’s.
The pandemic, and restrictions put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam to control the spread of COVID-19, reduced the number of shoppers hitting the streets and aisles on Friday, several store clerks said. For small retailers, however, the change wasn’t as noticeable.
“Black Friday is really a big-box store event, and Downtown Mall businesses in general don’t see the kind of crowds here,” said Steven Metz, co-owner of Lynne Goldman Elements on Charlottesville's pedestrian mall. “We’ll be open and we’ll have the store cleaned and ready to go. We’re looking forward to greeting customers, but we generally don’t compete with the [corporate chains].”
Black Friday began across the country decades ago as families went out to start their Christmas shopping. The amount of sales would push retailers away from red-ink deficits into black-ink profits for the year, giving the day its name.
In the past decade, the increase in online shopping led to special Cyber Monday sales in 2005 and in 2010 Small Business Saturday was kicked off by American Express and retail organizations.
The events expanded sales throughout the Thanksgiving period.
This year, things changed. The National Retail Federation and other trade organizations encouraged stores and shoppers to begin shopping in October to spread the sales over a two-month span. That was designed to decrease exposure to the coronavirus and give a boost to retailers hurt by pandemic-related lockdowns and decreased in-person sales.
“This is going to be a historic holiday season, and while some memorable traditions may change, the tradition of retailers supporting their customers and their communities is stronger than ever,” said Matthew Shay, federation president. “We encourage consumers to adopt two new traditions this year — shop safe and shop early — so we can all celebrate a happy and healthy holiday.”
Federation studies showed that 59% of shoppers expected to buy more online this year because of the pandemic and that only 43% of holiday shoppers were waiting until November to start purchasing gifts.
The U.S. Retail Sales Report showed less than a percentage point increase in retail sales in October over September but a 5.7% increase over the previous year. Total sales for August through October 2020 were up 5.1% compared with the same period in 2019. Sales began increasing in June after pandemic restrictions were eased from the spring lockdowns.
The federation predicts that holiday sales in November and December will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over last year’s total. That excludes cars, gasoline and restaurants.
Online and non-store purchases likely will comprise 20% to 30% of those sales, somewhere between $202.5 billion and $218.4 billion. In 2019, shoppers bought $168.7 billion in holiday goods online or out-of-store.
Computer and internet security organizations warn shoppers to make sure the Black Friday websites they visit are real, as more than 30 million new websites were registered between Nov. 1 and Nov. 20, with about 268,000 containing shopping-related keywords like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Cybersecurity company Comparitech reviewed those sites and found nearly 5,500 sites that were likely scam sites or phishing sites looking for email addresses and passwords. The company recommends shoppers never click on links or attachments in unsolicited emails and check spellings.
“Cybercriminals also frequently engage in typo-squatting, in which they buy domains with similar spelling to a legitimate domain so as to trick victims into thinking they’re on the genuine site,” wrote Paul Bischoff, of Comparitech, in a company newsletter describing the research.
“Phishing sites often imitate well-known sites such as the login page for PayPal, but during the holiday shopping season, cybercriminals set up original scam websites with tempting deals and rewards,” he wrote.
The retail federation report said consumers are likely to spend more money this year, noting U.S. government surveys that show increased savings due to lockdowns and the phenomenon known as COVID fatigue.
“Consumers have shown they are excited about the holidays and are willing to spend on gifts that lift the spirits of family and friends after such a challenging year,” Shay said.
Metz said he hopes shoppers will remember the smaller, locally run businesses during the holiday blitz. He noted that anti-pandemic measures earlier this year resulted in many stores not considered essential to be shut down. Most reopened in June, losing three months of sales.
That, he said, wreaked havoc on local retailers, put many stores and restaurants out of business and left others in a bind.
“All of the local stores and businesses need local shoppers because it’s been a tough year on everyone,” he said. “We’ve been in business for 31 years, the last eight in downtown, and we’re excited to be open now.”
