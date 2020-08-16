Virtual showcase, in-person concert planned for annual Black Business Expo

For the fourth annual Black Business Expo, organizers are planning to celebrate and recognize Black-owned businesses with an online event and a socially distanced concert at the IX Art Park in Charlottesville.

From noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the public can explore dozens of local businesses and chat with owners during a live question-and-answer session through Zoom. A series of one-hour business workshops will start at 2 p.m. and the annual pitch contest will begin at 5 p.m. The concert runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

WTJU 91.1 FM, Lifeview Marketing, IX Art Park, Community Investment Collaborative and the City of Charlottesville Minority Business Month are among the event’s sponsors.

More information is available at blackbusinessexpo.org.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.