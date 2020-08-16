You are the owner of this article.
Virtual showcase, in-person concert planned for annual Black Business Expo
For the fourth annual Black Business Expo, organizers are planning to celebrate and recognize Black-owned businesses with an online event and a socially distanced concert at the IX Art Park in Charlottesville.

From noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the public can explore dozens of local businesses and chat with owners during a live question-and-answer session through Zoom. A series of one-hour business workshops will start at 2 p.m. and the annual pitch contest will begin at 5 p.m. The concert runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

WTJU 91.1 FM, Lifeview Marketing, IX Art Park, Community Investment Collaborative and the City of Charlottesville Minority Business Month are among the event’s sponsors.

More information is available at blackbusinessexpo.org.

