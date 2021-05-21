UVa graduation ceremonies provide area businesses a much-needed boost

Cronberg said the open ceremonies will help make up for a rough 2020, when students were sent home just after spring break and many UVa employees began working from home.

“Overall, our revenues will likely be down some from 2019, but we are still delighted to have graduation and provide a wonderful experience for the families of those graduates,” he said.

Many business people contacted said they were happy that Northam loosened restrictions on the number of people who could gather and that COVID-19 numbers continue to drop.

The success of vaccination programs in thwarting COVID’s spread led UVa on Thursday to require all students coming to Grounds in the fall to get their shots. The school plans to bring students back for a return-to-normal school year, including spectators at sports events.

“As colleges and universities commit to bringing students and families back to campus, it indicates a level of confidence that living and gathering can be done safely,” said John Schultzel, chief growth officer of Olympia Hotel Management, which manages the Residence Inn by Marriott Charlottesville Downtown. “With students and parents starting to come back to campus, I believe there will be an expanding sense that we are marching towards recovery.”