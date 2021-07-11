UVa grad's passion drives company's mission to help businesses better serve the disabled

“Most places reference the Americans with Disabilities Act, but even in the ADA there is a lack of clarity, and it doesn’t always address the practical things. Those are important because it leads to differences in accessibility in locations,” Jamison said.

“Most of the time, people with disabilities will call ahead to see if where they want to stay or go is actually accessible, but they often have to speak with several different people,” he said. “They’ll have to discuss their condition and special needs several times with several different people and still they can get inaccurate information.”

Sometimes what looks accessible to an able-bodied employee or employer is anything but.

“They’ve been assured a room is accessible so they’ll make a reservation and show up only to find the room has been booked or there will be two stairs leading up to the room,” Jamison said. “That may not seem like much of a barrier, but try making those steps alone when you’re in a wheelchair.”

No matter how reassuring a manager or clerk may be, there is always the unknown when booking, he said.