The Clifton owners seek to expand lodging

She said they don’t have a sound management plan worked out at this point. The project narrative says that the owner “is agreeable” to prohibit sound from outdoor amplified music between 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday night.

In 2016, the Board of Supervisors approved changes to the county’s zoning ordinance that would allow three historic establishments currently in operation, including The Clifton, to apply for a special use permit to expand by modifying their historic structures or adding new structures on the property. The change came out of a request from the former owners of the Clifton Inn.

Rebecca Ragsdale, a county principal planner, said historic properties have some specific criteria that Albemarle considers.

“For a site like this with historic resources, we're looking at the proposed additions and improvements and their relationship and impacts to the historic resources, along with all of the other things that we would typically look at in terms of capacity for this use, in terms of infrastructure and the other impacts,” she said.

The Clifton Inn had most recently requested a special-use permit amendment and rezoning in 2017 for a 21-room addition, but ultimately deferred it in 2018.