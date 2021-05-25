Stewart Tool to open manufacturing operation in Fluvanna

Stewart Tool Company Inc., a California-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, is investing $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Fluvanna County.
The company will renovate the former Kloeckner Metals facility at 61 Edgecomb Road in Troy. According to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Pennsylvania for the project, which is expected to create 22 jobs.
“We were looking for a location close to the East Coast operations of our major customers, and we selected Virginia in part because it was one of the top states for business,” Amber Stewart, president of Stewart Tool, said in the release. “We are confident that Fluvanna County is the right place for our manufacturing facility.”
Stewart Tool Company is a family owned-and-operated business based in Rancho Cordova, California. The company, founded in 1972, specializes in the design and manufacture of pressure vessels, and offers quick-turn prototyping, CNC (computer numerical control) and manual machining, welding and fabrication, engineering and design of parts and product testing.
“Manufacturers like Stewart Tool Company recognize the competitive advantages that Virginia offers, with access to key markets, a favorable business climate, and a high-quality workforce,” Northam said in the release. “Virginia’s growing advanced manufacturing sector continues to play an important role in our economic recovery, and we look forward to supporting Stewart Tool Company as the company establishes its East Coast presence in Fluvanna County.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is working to support Stewart Tool’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.
Suzanne Clark, with VEDP, said Stewart Tool is eligible to receive $900 per-job, up to a total of $19,800, through the program.
“We are so glad to have Stewart Tool join our community, and we look forward to a long working relationship at its new East Coast facility,” Mike Sheridan, chairman of the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors, said in the release. “A special thank you to the Fluvanna Economic Development Office and our state and regional partners for securing this project for Fluvanna County.”