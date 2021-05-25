Stewart Tool to open manufacturing operation in Fluvanna

Stewart Tool Company Inc., a California-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, is investing $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Fluvanna County.

The company will renovate the former Kloeckner Metals facility at 61 Edgecomb Road in Troy. According to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Pennsylvania for the project, which is expected to create 22 jobs.

“We were looking for a location close to the East Coast operations of our major customers, and we selected Virginia in part because it was one of the top states for business,” Amber Stewart, president of Stewart Tool, said in the release. “We are confident that Fluvanna County is the right place for our manufacturing facility.”

Stewart Tool Company is a family owned-and-operated business based in Rancho Cordova, California. The company, founded in 1972, specializes in the design and manufacture of pressure vessels, and offers quick-turn prototyping, CNC (computer numerical control) and manual machining, welding and fabrication, engineering and design of parts and product testing.