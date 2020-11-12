State Farm, DMV vacating locations on Pantops

State Farm, one of the largest employers in the area, is leaving its operation center in Albemarle County.
According to a statement from the company, employees will no longer physically report to 12 State Farm operation centers across the country, including the approximately 800 workers at its Pantops location.
Most employees assigned to the locations have been working from home since March and will continue to do so, a representative from the company said in an email.
“The facilities have various lease terms, and we don't intend to renew those leases,” said Gina Morss-Fischer, a public affairs specialist with State Farm. “We will continue to sublease space if possible.”
The timelines for withdrawal from the facilities are being finalized, she said, and will vary by location.
Morss-Fischer did not respond to a question about whether layoffs will result from decision.
The property, totaling 55.46 acres on three parcels, is owned by JDM II SF NATIONAL LLC, which purchased it in 2014 for $72 million. According to the county’s assessment information, the total value of the site is about $56.88 million.
JDM II SF NATIONAL LLC is an affiliate of Arizona-based JDM Partners LLC, a real estate investment firm, led by former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo and partners David Eaton and Mel Shultz.
According to a property list on its website, JDM manages approximately 18 State Farm properties across the country. The decision by State Farm affects 11 additional locations, including at least five more that are managed by JDM.
Representatives from JDM did not return a request for comment.
The State Farm property is zoned Commercial Office. In the Pantops Master Plan’s future land use map — which county staff and the Board of Supervisors look to as part of any rezoning process in the area — the property is listed Office/R&D/Flex /Light Industrial.
The area is also considered an “Employment District” in the plan, and it says that uses should be consistent with the underlying land use, and uses that are supportive of the county’s economic development goals “are strongly encouraged.”
Up the road from State Farm, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is also vacating its site fronting U.S. 250.
Jessica Cowardin, a spokesperson for the DMV, said that negotiations are underway for a new, larger space in Albemarle, and that she would have more information when negotiations conclude.
During a Pantops Community Advisory Committee meeting in October, community members were concerned about what could replace the DMV, as a sign lists a hotel, retail, a gas station and fast food as possible uses for the approximately 2.75 acre site.
Cameron Langille, a county senior planner, said the property is subject to a rezoning that was very specific for the square footage of buildings types of uses. He said that the property would need to go through a rezoning process if the current building was to be torn down and would possibly need to be rezoned for different uses.
“That sign does say hotel, but they can't do a hotel by-right right now, that would have to be a legislative project,” he said.
Richard Spurzem, who owns the current DMV site, said the DMV is looking at staying until mid-2022, but he has had interest in the property from convenience store entities.
“It might be redeveloped also into a retail sort of center, not unlike what's behind it, which has a Starbucks and a Jersey Mike's and Chipotle,” he said. “...We've got some interest, but it's going to take some time to go through the county, so we were happy to extend the DMV’s lease for a year.”
