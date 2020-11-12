State Farm, DMV vacating locations on Pantops

During a Pantops Community Advisory Committee meeting in October, community members were concerned about what could replace the DMV, as a sign lists a hotel, retail, a gas station and fast food as possible uses for the approximately 2.75 acre site.

Cameron Langille, a county senior planner, said the property is subject to a rezoning that was very specific for the square footage of buildings types of uses. He said that the property would need to go through a rezoning process if the current building was to be torn down and would possibly need to be rezoned for different uses.

“That sign does say hotel, but they can't do a hotel by-right right now, that would have to be a legislative project,” he said.

Richard Spurzem, who owns the current DMV site, said the DMV is looking at staying until mid-2022, but he has had interest in the property from convenience store entities.

“It might be redeveloped also into a retail sort of center, not unlike what's behind it, which has a Starbucks and a Jersey Mike's and Chipotle,” he said. “...We've got some interest, but it's going to take some time to go through the county, so we were happy to extend the DMV’s lease for a year.”

