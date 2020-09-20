Small businesses can get inside track on having UVa for a customer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Small businesses looking for new customers could find them at the University of Virginia

The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center is joining with UVa to present a virtual Selling to UVa seminar Tuesday. The seminar will provide businesses with information on how and what to sell to the university.

John Gerding and Jack King, of UVa Procurement and Supplier Diversity, will lead participants through the details of UVa’s buying regulations, as well as how the school pays vendors.

The seminar is from noon to 1:30 p.m., with time for questions and answers after the presentation.

The link to the seminar can be found at cvsbdc.org under the Events tab.

