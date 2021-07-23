Skateboard, outdoor gear businesses team up with a community focus

As the Charlottesville area emerges from the pandemic, two business owners have partnered to create a joint, community-minded storefront.
Jeneene Chatowsky, owner of the recently launched Charlottesville Skate Shop, and Erin James, co-owner of High Tor Gear Exchange, recently announced that the latter's McIntire Plaza storefront would jointly house both businesses.
According to Chatowsky, this model gives both businesses the ability to share resources, collaborate and reach a broader demographic of the city than they might be able to reach otherwise.
While High Tor has been around for several years, the Charlottesville Skate Shop just launched in June, selling skateboards and related apparel and items. As a longtime skater, Chatowsky said it was important to design a shop that feels like an inclusive space for girls, women and others who may feel intimidated by skate culture.
Like many folks, Chatowsky said she had a lot of time on her hands last year and decided to take a graduate class. During that class, she was tasked with creating her own brand, which eventually morphed into the real Charlottesville Skate Shop.
“I just love skateboarding. It changed my life drastically by teaching me that I can do so many things. It helped me with goal setting and it helped me really learn the power of resilience and believing in yourself,” she said. “Specifically as a female in skateboarding, because when I started skating more than 20 years ago, there weren't a lot of female skateboarders like you see now.”
As the mother of two young children, Chatowsky said she didn’t want to rush into anything and considered different business models that would allow her to balance the various aspects of her life. High Tor was her first choice to partner with, Chatowsky said, and she was thrilled when James agreed.
The skate shop is set up in a back portion of the High Tor store formerly used for storage. Founded in 2017 by James and her husband, Seth, High Tor specializes in outdoor equipment, especially high-quality used outdoor gear and clothing.
Like many business owners, James said the last year and a half has been difficult. After closing for about three months at the start of the pandemic, James said she reopened the store to a supportive community that very much wanted to get outside and needed High Tor’s products to do so.
“Everybody had been home, cleaning out their closets, and wanted to bring us stuff to consign,” she said. “Everybody wanted to get gear to go outside ... and do things since there wasn’t much else to do.”
With the help of two Paycheck Protection Plan loans and support from the Community Investment Collaborative, James said they have been able to keep two employees on staff for the majority of the pandemic.
“We are now thinking a little less about survival, though it’s always on our minds, but we now have time to think more about growth and opportunity,” James said.
Chatowsky said it is important for her that the Charlottesville Skate Shop be involved with the community and, in that spirit, she said she is working with several area nonprofits to bring skating to more children.
“For a lot of kids, it's hard to get to the Charlottesville Skate Park. A lot of people probably drive by it, but there are certain communities where they just aren't familiar with skateboard culture,” she said. “I’m working with nonprofits to kind of bridge that gap and share the sport of skateboarding, because I do think it's a thing.”
Another project Chatowsky said she is in the early stages of working on is a collaboration with local artists to raise funds to install lights at the city's skate park so people can skate at night in the summer when it's not so hot.
In general, both business owners said they are excited about what the future holds for their stores and the opportunities that a shared work space opens.
“There are people who might come in because they're looking for a skateboard who might not be that familiar with High Tor, and they might find something and kind of get inspired to go do something else outdoors,” James said. “Likewise, consignors and customers of High Tor are going to benefit perhaps from the presence of the Charlottesville Skate Shop. I think it’s like a two-way street in terms of just uplifting each other's business.”