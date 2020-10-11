Sigora Solar acquires California-based company Aztec Solar

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In contrast to many in the industry, Landry said Sigora has been able to avoid pay cuts and layoffs for its staff of around 225 people.

“I’m proud of the team we built and I made a commitment to make sure that no one had to take a reduction in pay, and the team made a pledge to work their best,” he said.

In the past year, parts of the solar industry have done incredibly well while others have done poorly, Landry said. As the reality of the pandemic set in, he said the company decided it would not only survive the pandemic, but thrive.

“People are staying home more and are trying to invest in their homes and their future,” Landry said. “In a world of people who are uncertain and who are nervous about the future, solar power can give them a sense of security, safety, control and, in almost all cases, savings.”

Landry said Sigora is also proud of its One for One program, which provides free connections to electricity for customers in Haiti through its sister company, Sigora Haiti.

For each commercial installation, the company provides five years of free power to clinics, schools and families in Haiti.

Over the past four years, Landry said Sigora has seen tremendous growth and attracted attention from others in the industry.

In 2019, Sigora was named Solar Power World’s Most Forward-Thinking Company, an award that celebrates solar installers devoted to making progress both in energy and society. Sigora Solar was ranked by the magazine as the top solar company in Virginia and No. 30 in the United States.

