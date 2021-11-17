Rio Point public hearing delayed due to public notice issue

According to the staff report, county staff are now recommending approval of the rezoning, as Albemarle has been able to “evaluate the larger transportation network in the vicinity of this project over the past year,” and “solutions have been identified and significant progress has been made toward implementing transportation improvements that would alleviate traffic issues.”

Residents of Dunlora, a nearby subdivision containing mostly single-family detached homes, have spoken out against the proposal, as have residents of more recent developments Dunlora Park and Dunlora Forest, citing traffic concerns and concern about how apartments will fit in the neighborhood.

“The county should figure out how it wants to grow and plan ahead,” said Judy Kittel, a Dunlora Park resident, in an email to The Daily Progress. “Right now it is trying to figure out what to do about the traffic on Rio East. That problem for this area takes precedence to affordable housing.”

In the Places29 Master Plan, which is part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the property is shown on the future land use map as predominantly Urban Density Residential, which recommends between six and 34 units per acre, while other parts of the property are designated as Neighborhood Service Center or public and private open space.