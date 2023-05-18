These events are designed to showcase some of Virginia’s family-owned farm wineries and different terroirs, with myriad wine styles from the same variety, according to the statement.

This upcoming series focuses on Tannat, Cabernet Franc and Petit Manseng. Virginia has established itself as the major producer of Cabernet Francs. Though Tannat and Petit Manseng are relative newcomers to the Virginia wine scene, their popularity is growing quickly, according to the local winemakers.

The comparative tastings will be all be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the first one this Saturday, featuring Tannat from Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Stinson Vineyards, Grace Estate Winery, Montifalco Vineyard, Horton Vineyards and Revalation Vineyards. The food pairings for this event will be prepared by chef Paul Deigl of Real Foods in Orange.

The second comparative tasting will be June 10, featuring Cabernet Franc from Muse Vineyards, Rosemont Vineyards and Winery, Zephaniah Farm Vineyard, Fabbioli Cellars, Chisholm Vineyards and Revalation Vineyards. The food pairings for this tasting will be prepared by chef Randy Cooper of Provisions Market based in Orange.

The third and final tasting in this series will be June 24 and will feature Petit Manseng from Brix & Columns Vineyards, Reynard Florence Vineyard, Hark Vineyards, Fabbioli Cellars, Horton Vineyards and Revalation Vineyards with food pairings by Chef Paul Deigl.