Restauranteurs challenge pandemic by opening new barbecue joint

“We wanted to focus on sort of a walk-up and take-out sort of place, a snack shack concept. The pandemic sort of changed everything in the restaurant industry and it gave us a good opportunity,” Barghachie said. “It doesn’t seem like a good idea on the surface, but it’s something we’ve been thinking about for a long time and things just sort of fell into place.”

The surface does seem a bit choppy for opening a new restaurant. According to the National Restaurant Association, 80% of restaurants saw significantly less business in 2020 than the year before. By the end of 2020, the restaurant industry nationwide had lost about 1.5 million jobs during the pandemic.

Two of those 1.5 million jobs belonged to Blevins and Barghachie.

“We’ve worked in the restaurant business for a long time and we were both in the position of just figuring out what the post-COVID world would be like. We figured now was as good a time as any to pull it off,” Barghachie said.

As odd as it may seem, the pandemic has turned into an entrepreneurial catalyst. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, business startups fell in Virginia by 17% in March 2020 and 15% in April 2020, year over year, as the economy shed jobs like a Saint Bernard in spring.