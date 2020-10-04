Quad County Business Summit will be held virtually Nov. 17

The 2020 Quad County Business Summit will be held virtually on Nov. 17.

The event — held by the economic development offices of Orange, Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna counties, Fluvanna’s Chamber of Commerce and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center — will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. The QuadTank Pitch Competition will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is free for Quad County business owners, and this year, Madison County businesses are invited to participate in the summit, as well. Interested participants can register at qcbsummit.com.

The summit will feature keynote speaker Sandy Sponaugle from Platinum PR. Participants also will hear from Hope Lawrence, of Hudson Henry Baking Co., on how her Fluvanna business has reached its current level of success. The event also will include breakout sessions and opportunities for virtual networking.

“In light of the current pandemic, the Quad County Business Summit Planning Committee decided to take these events virtual to ensure that our rural entrepreneurs and businesses owners would still have access to this valuable network of resources,” Rose Deal, project manager for Orange County Economic Development, said in a news release.