President of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital leaving for N.C. job
President of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital leaving for N.C. job

The president of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital will step down March 1 to take a position with a North Carolina health system, hospital officials announced.

Jonathan Davis, who started at Martha Jefferson Hospital in 2014, will join FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

Davis is credited by corporate officials for increasing the hospital’s market share growth, helping to develop Martha Jefferson’s regional stroke and neurosurgery services, maintaining performance rankings and helping to develop a clinical education scholarship and the Caregiver Center to support families.

Davis also served in leadership roles for several community boards, including The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, The Center and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A formal search process is under way for Davis’s successor.

Jonathan Davis

Davis

— Staff reports

