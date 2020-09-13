Personnel File: Professional achievements of area residents

» McGuireWoods announces that several attorneys in the firm’s Charlottesville office have been selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America magazine: Jonathan T. Blank practices commercial litigation; Charles D. Fox IV, litigation-trusts and estates, tax law, trusts and estates; J. Brian Jackson, personal injury litigation — defendants, product liability litigation — defendants; Steven J. Keeler, leveraged buyouts and private equity law, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital law; Kurt J. Krueger, corporate law; James F. Neale, insurance litigation, product liability litigation — defendants; and R. Craig Wood, education law, employment law — management, labor law — management, personal injury – defendants.
» Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed Jeff Bloem and Gareth H. Moore to the Virginia Spirits Board. Bloem is the founder and maltster of Murphy & Rude Malting Company and Moore is the CEO of the Virginia Distillery Company.
» Dr. Robert M. Carey, professor of medicine at the University of Virginia, has been named a Distinguished Scientist of the American Heart Association. Carey is a leader in the field of cardiovascular endocrinology, studying and treating hypertension for five decades. He also co-led the development of influential new guidelines on high blood pressure issued by the heart association and its collaborating organizations.
