Personnel File: Area residents' professional achievements

» Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed Alencia Johnson, of Orange, to the Virginia Council on Women. Johnson is the founder and chief impact officer of 1063 West Broad LLC.
» Dr. Gregory Saathoff, professor of emergency medicine and public health sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, has been named chief psychiatrist in Virginia for Armor Health, a provider of correctional institution health care services. Saathoff consults for the Virginia Department of Corrections and recently was appointed to a standing committee of the National Academy of Sciences. Saathoff also has served as a forensic psychiatrist and/or consultant for numerous agencies, including the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and the National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crime. He has testified before the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee and U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
