Passport to Global Markets program taking applications

The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center is holding a training program for business owners who want to expand their sales internationally.
The Passport to Global Markets program will offer businesses a hands-on, flexible, 10-week program taught by experts and supported by a team of market research interns. Participants will have individualized support and walk away with an international growth and compliance plan tailored to their business and its specific strategic opportunities.
“Our region has a dynamic economy, highly educated workforce and a combination of capital and creativity that make it an emerging hotbed of rapid-growth companies,” Rebecca Haydock, director of the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, said in a news release. “We know that many businesses need guidance to succeed in international markets. The Passport program was created to meet that demand.”
The program will be led by the International Business Development Team of the Virginia Small Business Development Center. George Mason University and student interns will add to the resources available to build successful growth plans. Topic areas to be covered include identifying market opportunities, finding a sales partner, foreign currency, export regulation compliance and more.
Virginia National Bank is sponsoring the event and those that complete the course will have the $200 registration fee returned with a $500 award. Participants will need to dedicate at least four hours a week to virtual group sessions, one-on-one consulting and expert counseling.
Eligible companies should have:
» two or more years in business;
» five or more employees;
» proven domestic sales; and
» a specific international growth objective or challenge.
The program will begin in mid-September and run through late November. To register, visit the cvsbdc.org events page.
