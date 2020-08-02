Amid the economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, small-business owners, private schools and nonprofits in Orange County now can apply for grants of up to $10,000.
The Bounce Back Orange County Small Business Grant program is supported by federal CARES Act funds and will be administered by Charlottesville’s Community Investment Collaborative.
The application process opens Aug. 3 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 17.
“The Board of Supervisors recognizes that small businesses and local nonprofits are the heart and soul of our community,” Orange’s county administrator, Ted Voorhees, said in a news release. “With this in mind, we are pleased to offer a helping hand to them by allocating a significant portion of our federal assistance toward this grant opportunity.”
For more information, go to thinkorangeva.com/covid19-resources or call the Economic Development Department at (540) 672-1238.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.