Amid the economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, small-business owners, private schools and nonprofits in Orange County now can apply for grants of up to $10,000.

The Bounce Back Orange County Small Business Grant program is supported by federal CARES Act funds and will be administered by Charlottesville’s Community Investment Collaborative.

The application process opens Aug. 3 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 17.

“The Board of Supervisors recognizes that small businesses and local nonprofits are the heart and soul of our community,” Orange’s county administrator, Ted Voorhees, said in a news release. “With this in mind, we are pleased to offer a helping hand to them by allocating a significant portion of our federal assistance toward this grant opportunity.”

For more information, go to thinkorangeva.com/covid19-resources or call the Economic Development Department at (540) 672-1238.

