Open houses available online now on Appalachian Power project

Appalachian Power representatives are hosting virtual open houses for phases of its project to upgrade the electric transmission network serving customers in Central Virginia.

The Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project will provide a new electrical source for the region, increase reliability for customers and support the retirement of aging equipment, according to a news release. The project includes several phases over the next few years in five Central Virginia counties.

Virtual open houses are available at AppalachianPower.com/CVTRP for the Esmont-Scottsville phase, which involves rebuilding approximately six miles of transmission line and upgrading two substations in Albemarle County; the Shipman-Schuyler phase, which involves building two substations and less than a quarter of a mile of transmission line in Nelson County; and phases in Amherst County and Lynchburg.

Landowners can view the virtual open houses to learn more about each phase and provide feedback to the project team through Sept. 7.

The company is also sending landowners within each project area a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card that can be returned by mail with feedback.

According to the release, Appalachian Power officials plan to seek local approval from Albemarle for the Esmont-Scottsville phase and State Corporation Commission approval for the Shipman-Schuyler and other phases this winter. If the project receives approval, the company expects construction to begin in late 2022.

