New Charlottesville brewery to open in 2023

Charlottesville may soon be home to yet another brewery.

Superfly Brewing Co., which proclaims itself a “small, funky” brewery and taproom on its website, is planned to open at 943 Preston Ave. in the space previously occupied by Glo-Out Glamour Bar.

The spot is on the same block as Shenandoah Joe’s coffee shop and Martin Hardware.

“My intention is to be open this year, as soon as possible,” Ed Liversidge, the head brewer and founder of SuperFly, told The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

But Liversidge said that he’s hesitant to set a definitive launch date, due to the delays that could arise.

“There’s lots of building work to be done,” he said.

Glo-Out, which once occupied Liversidge’s space on Preston, has since moved to 500 W. Main St.