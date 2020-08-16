New Chamber group helps to connect young professionals

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is creating a group geared toward professionals 40 and younger to help them grow professional and personal relationships.
Scott Hamler, of Forezee Marketing Solutions, and Rhianon Botizan, of Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyard, will co-chair the group.
The group launched recently via a virtual lunch. More than 40 people participated and discussed ideas for virtual events, ideas for socially distanced in-person events and possible names for the group.
A steering committee is forming to determine the schedule of events for the rest of the year.
