Medical cannabis facility could come to Albemarle

The Albemarle Board of Supervisors discussed its letter of support for the facility in closed session at its Nov. 18 meeting, and voted on sending the letter in open session.

The board’s letter said the company will “afford much-needed career ladder jobs in a quickly expanding business sector” and that locating the facility here “is consistent with Albemarle’s economic development strategic plan with the goal to attract, develop, and promote medical, bioscience, technological, and agribusiness enterprises.”

“Additionally, licensing Holistic Virginia’s location in Albemarle fits with efforts to address historical employment, housing, and social inequities,” Board Chairman Ned Gallaway said in the letter. “It presents as an invaluable opportunity to open doors for potential employees from all walks of life while also serving as an attraction for other innovative industries and boost for demand in other sectors.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Albemarle EDA held a special meeting on Nov. 20 to vote on its letter of support. The meeting notice said the facility would be “on Avon Street south of the city limits.”