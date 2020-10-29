Madison County winery plans $2.3 million expansion, receives $25,000 state grant for project

Madison County’s Revalation Vineyards is planning a $2.3 million expansion project, and has received a $25,000 state grant to support it, winery and state officials announced Thursday.

The winery has plans to build a new wine production facility, tasting room and event space. The expansion will result in five new jobs and the purchase of 60 tons of Virginia-grown grapes during the next three years, officials said.

Gov. Ralph S. Northam approved the grant from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Madison County will match the grant with local funds.

"This expansion is a great win for Virginia’s flourishing wine industry and further highlights the vital connections between viticulture and agritourism,” Northam said in a news release.

“We thank Revalation Vineyards for investing in Madison County, for helping ensure our Commonwealth remains a premier destination for high quality wine, and for continuing to inspire future winemakers,” he said.

Opened in 2014, Revalation Vineyards produces red and white wines and an acidic, non-alcoholic juice used in gourmet cooking. The winery’s name is a nod to its first vineyard, located in Reva, also in Madison County.