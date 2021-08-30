Locals' business ideas soon could get boost from Venture Central

With the board of directors set up and funding and other support in hand, Venture Central is looking for an executive director to guide the organization.

In charge of hiring and firing staff, the director also will see to the strategy, operations and sustainability of the organization and work with the board. The board is considering local candidates and those from similar organizations nationwide.

The board recently began reviewing applications, but will continue accepting them until someone is hired.

Rogers said the executive director will be the force behind the organization’s effort to help someone bring a plan to fruition by connecting with nonprofits and agencies that assist with business plans, finances, grants and other needs.

“For most entrepreneurs, between having the idea and starting the business, there is a large gap,” he said. “We’re not trying to duplicate the efforts of others, but we want to build alliances and share funding options. Our goal is that an entrepreneur can walk in with an idea and when they walk out, they’ve been [connected to] resources they need to get the idea to the market.”

