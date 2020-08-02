Several Central Virginia tourism efforts are set to receive a total of $40,000 in grants from the state.
Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced more than $866,000 in tourism grants to 90 destination marketing organizations across the state.
The money is meant as relief funding to address businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Funds must be used for recovery marketing and may be used for local advertising, out-of-state promotion and other allowable marketing measures.
The money is part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s WanderLove campaign, which was created in June to focus on road trips, outdoor recreation, small towns and the LOVEworks program. The campaign was created in response to industry research indicating that travelers will be seeking safe, close-to-home destinations that allow for social distancing and have access to open spaces — such as beaches, outdoor recreation and rural experiences.
“Travel will look different for as long as this virus is with us, and many Virginians are seeking getaways that are closer to home,” Northam said in a press release.
Four Central Virginia organizations will receive $10,000 each. They are the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau; the Madison County Visitor Center and Chamber of Commerce; the Nelson County Convention and Visitors Bureau; and the Orange County Tourism Department.
Nelson County will use the funds for print, social and digital media campaigns. In Orange, the money will be used on the tourism department’s new website, video and email campaigns and TV and digital advertising.
