Local company researching Alzheimer's treatment hits Nasdaq with IPO

The most toxic form of amyloid-beta is its oligomers, which is the intermediate step in the conversion to plaque and fibrous material.

Acumen’s ACU193 focuses on the oligomers, which NIH research shows disrupt brain circuitry and prevent neurons from firing properly, leading to memory loss, cognitive impairment and chronic neurodegeneration.

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million people in the United States and about 32 million people worldwide.

According to Acumen, ACU193 is the result of years of research between Acumen and pharmaceutical giant Merck, which hold exclusive rights.

In 1996, Acumen obtained the license to intellectual property involving the peptide, and in 2006 entered into collaboration with Merck. In 2013, ACU193 was selected by the company for a pre-clinical trial, and in 2017 the National Institute of Aging awarded a $3.6 million grant for early clinical development of the drug.

In 2018, the company raised $15 million in initial capital funding, called Series A, after showing the drug was likely a viable product. In 2020, it raised another $75 million in Series B funding designed to move the product closer toward market.

This year, the drug goes into its first phase of human clinical trials in early Alzheimer’s patients to evaluate the drug’s safety and tolerability. The trial is currently enrolling patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s. Data on the clinical trial is expected by the end of 2022.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.