Local company looks to take innovative bike storage capsules national

He came up with a semicircle-shaped container made of LLDPE plastic measuring about 2.5 feet wide, nearly 4.5 feet tall and about 6.5 feet long. The door rotates on ball bearings, and as it rotates back, it mimics the form of the base of the unit.

After selling to cyclists for personal use, the company began to shift its focus to the real estate industry. Pearson has a background in commercial real estate development, and he started talking to his contacts in the industry about bike storage. He said bike theft is a big problem at large city apartment buildings.

“What they're finding is that people with fancy bikes — the $5,000 carbon bike, or the expensive [electric] bike — they're not comfortable leaving those in the bike cage, so they're actually bringing those up to their apartment unit,” he said.

Pearson said the focus of marketing efforts on the multi-family housing sector has been successful. The company typically installs the capsules in a parking garage, where they are bolted to the concrete floor slabs. Apartment complex owners then rent them to their residents for a monthly fee.

“The residents are loving them, the owners love them because they're generating cash flow for the building. And it's also a marketable amenity that their tenants are asking for, so it's kind of a win-win,” Pearson said.