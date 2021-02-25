 Skip to main content
Lee Enterprises hosting virtual job fair through March 7
Lee Enterprises hosting virtual job fair through March 7

The Daily Progress

The Daily Progress

Lee Enterprises, which owns The Daily Progress and more than 70 other newspapers across the country, is hosting a virtual Career Fair now through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair.

Locally, opportunities exist with Buckingham County; Cadence, a medical blade manufacturer in Staunton; and Wal-Mart Supply Chain in Mt. Crawford. Cadence and Wal-Mart have multiple openings, while Buckingham seeks a county administrator. 

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.

— Staff reports

