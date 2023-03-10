Demolished ceiling tiles covered the third-floor former and future ballroom last week at the 10-story building called 500 Court Square.

For over four decades, the space was part of the office of the MichieHamlett law firm. A pair of so-called double hoos, two former University of Virginia college and law school graduates, recently purchased the two-level office condominium and said they will restore it into an upscale event center inside the 1925 tower, which was built as the Monticello Hotel.

"We're taking it backwards to reclaim the beauty of the spaces," co-owner Tom Byrne told The Daily Progress. "We loved going to school here, we love coming back here, and now we're looking forward to bringing it back to its former glory."

Byrne said his project is not affiliated with the Zebra Carriage Hotel, another historic restoration occurring next door.