IKOR Transport service begins for area seniors and those with disabilities

IKOR of Charlottesville, a life care management company, is starting a concierge transportation service to help older residents and those with disabilities to get around town.

The appointment-only service includes a wheelchair-accessible Dodge Caravan and drivers certified in CPR and first aid and trained in communicating with dementia patients, as well as in managing wheelchairs and walkers.

Drivers also will wait with passengers while they conduct their business, assist with sign-in paperwork at doctors’ offices and perform light errands.

“This is a service designed for passengers who want to continue living their lives with degrees of independence and dignity, but who may need a little help along the way,” said Katie Caverly, managing director of IKOR Transport.

Cavely owns IKOR of Charlottesville and started this latest service after seeing a need for specialized, senior-focused transportation, according to a news release.

For more information, go to ikortransport.com.

