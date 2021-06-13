Hard work, hope gave these young area entrepreneurs the sweet taste of success

The going was not easy. Kelley and Wood found investment bankers less than cooperative when they pitched their proposed product in hopes of securing a startup business loan.

“We are young, and the banks really haven’t progressed as much as the rest of the world, and it makes it hard for young people to get business loans, especially since we don’t have any collateral,” said Kelley. “So we self-funded and launched the product at the end of March. And we’ve been growing since.”

Youth was not the only hurdle. Being African Americans also created a sense of reticence among investors.

“I spoke with a lot of people before we actually started selling but we didn’t get caught up in everyone’s opinions. We knew what we had to do so we just said let’s do it,” said Wood.

“Being Black means you’re kind of treated different when you go this route. You’re not accepted necessarily at face value and they want to see what you can do with it,” he said. “That’s been a motivation for us. Now that we’ve done it, we can finally get that respect and move ahead and go forward.”