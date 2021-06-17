Happy herd: Marshalls create unique, organic, robotic dairy in Orange County

UNIONVILLE — The 550 cows at Keith and Deanne Marshall’s Unionville dairy farm would seem to live an enviable life. They eat when they want. They get milked when they want. They have high-energy organic grasses in their pastures and they rotate among those daily. They even have waterbed-like stalls in the milking parlor that further their comfort before their milking.

It’s quite an operation. And it’s definitely not a traditional dairy farm.

“We cater to their every need,” Deanne Marshall says with genuine affection for their 550-member, mixed-breed herd. “They’re very comfortable. They’ve got it made!”

That’s not to mean the dairy business is easy, though. For the Marshalls’ cows it may be, but the dairy didn’t get here easily.

Marshall said her husband, his brother and her father-in-law purchased the farm more than 40 years ago, but only in the last few years have she and Keith reimagined and specifically re-engineered their dairy farm operation to more of what she called a “European” operation.

“I don’t think there is anyone else in the United States with an operation like this,” she said. “We’re definitely the only organic, robotic dairy in this area.”