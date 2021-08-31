 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grants available to help area small businesses recover lost revenue
0 comments
top story

Grants available to help area small businesses recover lost revenue

  • 0
Small Business Breakthroughs Magazine

Small Business Breakthroughs Magazine is offering 10 $5,000 grants to Charlottesville area businesses.

Small businesses in the Charlottesville area struggling with finances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a local grant program to help replace lost revenue. 

Small Business Breakthroughs Magazine has set up a local Coronavirus Pandemic Revenue Recovery Task Force to help small businesses in the Charlottesville area recover $50,000 to $75,000 in lost revenue. 

The magazine has authorized 10 $5,000 grants to cover the services of the task force, so there is no cost to business owners that qualify for the grants. 

To be eligible, businesses must have a 2020 revenue of $250,000 or greater and must be experiencing a decline of at least 10% in monthly revenue. There are no fees required to apply for this grant and no repayment is required. 

Interested parties should contact Chuck Tyler at hello@milleniumventuresllc.us and should include their phone number, email address and website URL. — Staff reports

 

From staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert