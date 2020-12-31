Gordonsville landmark expected to open as Champion Ice House in the spring

Debbie Kendall, Gordonsville’s town manager, said she looks forward to smart growth and ways to bring in more travelers to the area.

“Our Town Council very much wants Gordonsville to be a destination,” Kendall said. “Every day, thousands of people drive through our town — we want them to have reasons to stop. Slowly and surely, our downtown is filling in with establishments that give people a reason to come to town. Champion Ice House will be a wonderful addition to what Gordonsville has to offer, and it will carry on the tradition of Memorial Hall as a gathering place for the community.”

This sentiment was echoed by Liz Samra, a member of Gordonsville’s Town Council who praised the architects hired by Stony Point, Stoneking Von Storch, for paying close attention to the period details when renovating Memorial Hall.

“Historic buildings are so much a part of the character and charm of our community,” Samra said. “I really appreciate their efforts to preserve our history.”

Samra said that although Gordonsville has suffered from the COVID-19 economic downturn, the town has still received a noticeable amount of consideration from developers.