Glass House Winery, bed and breakfast change hands

Smith found out Glass House was privately for sale, and began talking to the Sanderses in the fall of 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Sanders said he started to feel his energy dropping “to 100%, and you need to have 140% or 150% to make something like this work.”

“I actually felt like the business needed another shot of energy,” he said. “Every once and a while I think about doing it again, or new ideas … I found myself starting to say, ‘I just don’t know if I got it in me to add that on to everything else,’ and that didn’t seem like the ideal situation for the business.”

Smith said he doesn’t have any plans for major changes, and if he does want to do something new or different, he said he will solicit input from the Sanderses, wine club members and employees.

“I’m not going to build a Field of Dreams and hope they enjoy it,” he said. “No, I’m going to consult with them.”

Smith also plans to keep the other main staples of the winery — the local music, the bed and breakfast, the chocolate business and the greenhouse.

“I literally sat down one night and made myself sick with the chocolates to determine which chocolate I like the most,” Smith said. “I like them all — I gave up.”