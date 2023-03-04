Two new restaurants — a steakhouse and a craft beer bar — will open in April in Charlottesville’s new Kimpton The Forum Hotel. The hotel on the grounds of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, the first on-campus hotel from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, will have 198 guest rooms and 12 suites.

Birch & Bloom will be a reimagined American steakhouse open for breakfast and dinner service, and The Good Sport will be a neighborhood craft beer bar with classic tavern food.

Locally sourced fare with farm-to-table influences will be featured at the 188-seat Birch & Bloom, including bone marrow brûlée with oxtail marmalade, tart apple and parsley persillade. Wagyu beef tartare is served with Marmae cheddar, lacto-fermented onions and Aleppo aioli. There will be a 2,000-bottle wine cellar and a variety of classic and modern cocktails.

The Good Sport will be open for lunch and dinner. Selections will include a fried chicken sandwich with kimchi slaw, chili crisp mayo and pickled cucumbers; the Wagyu brisket slider comes with hydro watercress, fresh grated horseradish creme and shaved onion. Look for a craft beer program and seasonal tasting flights that focus on local, regional and hard-to-find beers.

Executive chef Eric Brownlee, who brings more than 25 years of experience to The Forum Hotel, will be in charge of menu development and the guest experience. Daniel Beedle is assistant food and beverage director.

For details, go to https://www.forumhotelcharlottesville.com/charlottesville-restaurant.