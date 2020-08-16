For area restaurants that haven't closed in COVID's wake, holding on till next year is the goal

For area restaurants, COVID-19 has proved to be a long and winding road, complete with a dead man’s curve, no set direction and an uncertain destination.
The March closing of indoor seating in all restaurants took its toll on national chains, regional franchises and locally owned eateries. Many have found ways to survive while others gave up.
“I believe that, if the food is good, people are going to come. I was closed for about a week and opened up doing just curbside service,” said Nakesha White, owner and chief chef at Royalty Eats, on Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
“I’m hands on, but I have six others on my payroll that I have to worry about. I had to let two of my delivery drivers go because they were delivering the meals I cooked for local schools as part of my catering business and that ended when the schools were closed,” she said.
“We were closed for three months and we considered not reopening, but I’m tired of staying at home and I love people and the restaurant business,” said Aristea “Risty” Vlavianos, who owns and operates the Cavalier Diner on Emmet Street with her husband, Sal.
“We’ve written this year off as a loss, so if I can break even, pay my expenses and overhead and employees, that’s good enough for 2020,” she said. “Sadly, the insurance policies you purchase to cover income disruption don’t cover pandemics, so they didn’t help at all.”
“We had to furlough 15 people. We had to cut costs because we lost 90% of our business in the shutdown,” said Toan Nguyen, owner of C'ville Coffee on Harris Street, which once boasted a chalkboard full of luncheon sandwiches, a play area for younger children and live music.
“We can’t afford to hire people, so now it’s just my wife and I,” Nguyen said. “We also cut our hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. instead of 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., we canceled all of our music and we don’t offer as much on the menu. That’s how we stayed afloat.”
White said the sudden shutdown in March meant she needed to find a way to keep customers satisfied and safe, as well as assure the safety of her employees.
“When it happened, we had to come up with something to make it safe for us and the customers, and there wasn’t a lot that was known about the virus, yet,” she recalled. “We double-bagged our food and we put safety seals on the food that went out for delivery. I took a course on COVID safety measures for restaurants so we could figure things out.”
“It came overnight. It was like someone threw a switch,” Nguyen said. “We have a lot of space in here, and we were the place to meet for professionals at lunch. University of Virginia students would sit all day and study and parents would bring their kids in to play. Suddenly, that was all gone.”
The menu also changed and the restaurant and coffee shop went to curbside and delivery service.
“We had to reduce our menu because we used to sell 100 sandwiches or more a day and it fell to about 10 a day,” Nguyen said. “We found that egg salad and tuna salad, if they weren’t used, went bad fast and we weren’t using enough. About 40% of our business was delivering to UVa because we had a robust catering service for the university and that disappeared.”
According to a study by the Independent Restaurant Coalition and the James Beard Foundation, about 25% of jobs lost during the early months of the pandemic were in the restaurant industry. Research by the U.S. Department of Commerce in July showed that restaurants lost an estimated 34% of revenue between April and June and other studies estimate that up to a third of restaurants will not survive the year.
The uncertainty led several well-known local venues to fold, including Wild Wing Cafe, Jason’s Deli, Zinburger, Bashir’s Taverna and the Downtown Grille.
“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to permanently close the doors to Wild Wing Cafe Charlottesville effective immediately,” Chad Ragland, who ran the West Main Street franchise, posted on the restaurant's Facebook page June 5. The sports bar and eatery had been located at the Amtrak station building for 17 years.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented economic hardships and challenges,” Ragland wrote. “From the cancellation of spring sports to the uncertainty of fall college sports and the restrictive operating guides for hospitality-based businesses, the challenges that lie ahead for a sports bar in a college town are overwhelming.”
“With heavy hearts, we have decided to cease operations on the historic Downtown Mall,” operators of the Downtown Grille wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page on April 20. The restaurant had been on the mall for more than 20 years.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented economic hardship, and we feel that closing the restaurant permanently is the best way to move forward,” they wrote.
Clare Reichenbach, chief executive of the James Beard Foundation, which conducted the national restaurant industry study, said inconsistent information about health and safety protocols and a lack of financial support endanger the viability of small, independent operators.
“Even if these small businesses are able to overcome the massive financial burden of reopening, many are afraid they won’t see enough customers at their tables to fully support their operations,” she said.
The study, conducted in May and July, showed only 66% of restaurant and bar owners had confidence of still being open come October. Two thirds of independent restaurants and bars took on new debt of $50,000 or more and most estimated that a minimum of 60% seating capacity would be needed to make payroll and pay bills.
Littlejohn's New York Delicatessen, a fixture on The Corner, closed early on in the pandemic and is asking for community donations to help it to reopen.
While Virginia COVID-19 regulations now allow 100% seating capacity for restaurants, provided patrons are properly socially separated and wearing face coverings when not eating or drinking, Charlottesville and Albemarle County in July passed ordinances limiting restaurants to 50% capacity or a maximum of 50 people.
The local ordinances were a reaction to increases in the number of COVID cases and the percent positivity rate of test, as well as the expected return of thousands of UVa students.
“A lot of restaurants rely on the university,” Vlavianos said. “I have more of a regular, local clientele but I think a lot of restaurants will not open up or will close up based on what UVa does.”
According to the Brookings Institution, restaurants operate on very slim margins. Its June 23 report indicates that restaurateurs will need to find new business models and ways to adapt, preferably with help from local communities.
“Reopening restaurants at this point is not about returning to normal, but adaptation and survival in an ongoing state of uncertainty,” the report states.
For many, this year is already lost. They hope to break even, remain in business and see what happens in 2021.
“We take it day by day,” Vlavianos said. “I realize the year’s lost. I’m not worried about making money this year, just keeping the business afloat. It’s a matter of treading water. You say, ‘we’ll wait for 2021’ because you think it has to get better. I mean, how can it get any worse? Unfortunately, this year’s been like the 'Twilight Zone' and 'Outer Limits' combined. If Alfred Hitchcock was here now, he’d feel right at home. I’ll tell you, this has been Bizarro World.”
“Our wine sales have doubled. We’re selling more wine than before, probably because Netflix and wine is about all you can really do for fun, anymore,” Nguyen joked. “We’re concerned about exposure to COVID and we anticipate there may be another lockdown in October. We want to be prepared this time.”
Nguyen agreed that the year, at best, will be a wash.
“We don’t expect to make money this year. The goal’s to break even and survive,” he said. “The global anthem for this year has got to be that Bee Gees song, ‘Staying Alive.’”
