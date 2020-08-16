For area restaurants that haven't closed in COVID's wake, holding on till next year is the goal

“We had to furlough 15 people. We had to cut costs because we lost 90% of our business in the shutdown,” said Toan Nguyen, owner of C'ville Coffee on Harris Street, which once boasted a chalkboard full of luncheon sandwiches, a play area for younger children and live music.

“We can’t afford to hire people, so now it’s just my wife and I,” Nguyen said. “We also cut our hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. instead of 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., we canceled all of our music and we don’t offer as much on the menu. That’s how we stayed afloat.”

White said the sudden shutdown in March meant she needed to find a way to keep customers satisfied and safe, as well as assure the safety of her employees.

“When it happened, we had to come up with something to make it safe for us and the customers, and there wasn’t a lot that was known about the virus, yet,” she recalled. “We double-bagged our food and we put safety seals on the food that went out for delivery. I took a course on COVID safety measures for restaurants so we could figure things out.”