Success Studio, a boutique personal fitness center, has opened a second location in the Charlottesville area within a recently built complex at the University of Virginia’s Research Park.
The locally owned gym is in Town Center Four at 994 Research Park Blvd. Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, according to a UVa Foundation news release.
Foods of all Nations also will be running a coffee bar, Navbar, in the building, offering specialty coffees, smoothies, water and grab-and-go food items.
Success Studio, founded by Bill Burnett, combines personal training and apps to assist clients and trainers in tracking workouts in real time. The gym’s other location is in the Ivy Square Shopping Center.
“With our new building, Town Center Four, complete, featuring Bill’s state-of-the-art fitness studio, the new Navbar, a fully equipped 160-person meeting center and Wi-Fi-enabled in/outdoor seating areas, we welcome our corporate partners and surrounding business and residential neighbors to experience our new offerings,” Deborah van Eersel, chief administrative officer and director of marketing for the UVa Foundation, said in the release.
