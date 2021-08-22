Fill 'er up: New local businesses offer bulk products to push plastics aside

Unilever officials are looking at different methods of refilling, from bulk containers at grocery stores to deposit-return setups. While eyeing ways to decrease packaging, officials also noted that the growing consumer concern is a business opportunity.

“This is a really exciting area and one where we’re aiming to take a leading role,” said Richard Slater, Unilever’s chief research and development officer, in a statement. “We’re trailing various approaches to tackle the issue, as there is unlikely to be a one-size-fits-all solution. We’re determined to make a real difference on the plastics challenge, and so we’ll continue to experiment and to test, learn and refine.”

For Staunton’s Refill Renew, the concept has already has proven itself. After almost three years in business, the shop is expanding into Charlottesville, where it already has loyal customers. The store is expected to open the first week of September.

“About three years ago, Staunton eliminated their plastic recycling program and it was the impetus for us to get into this game,” said Mandy Drumheller, of Refill Renew. “We knew there had to be a better way to get products into your home without having to throw plastic away.”

The store has a combination of specialty bulk products and brand-name products.

“It’s been a very successful run here in Staunton, which is the whole reason we wanted to move into other places. If it works in downtown Staunton, it will work in bigger cities,” Drumheller said. “Charlottesville is close enough that I can run two stores at the same time. We also have loyal customers who for years have come over the mountain to shop with us and fill their bottles. It only makes sense to open a store that’s close to where they are.”

