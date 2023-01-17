Feast sells to owners of Merrie Mill vineyard

Feast, a gourmet grocery store and lunch café in Charlottesville, has been sold.

The store’s co-founders Kate Collier and Eric Gertner announced Tuesday they had sold the business to Elizabeth and Guy Pelly, the owners of Merrie Mill Farm and Vineyard in Keswick.

Feast will retain all of its current staff, the new and old owners said in a joint statement announcing the deal. The new owners, however, added that they plan on “integrating new technology, products, and dedication to the staff.”

“My initial interest in Feast stemmed from my deep admiration for the store,” Elizabeth Pelly said in the statement. “To me, Feast is synonymous with great curation, great quality and great taste.”

The Pelly family moved to Keswick in 2018 and opened the Merrie Mill tasting room in May 2021, according to the vineyard’s website. They came to the area from England, though Elizabeth Pelly had previously lived in Charlottesville while attending the University of Virginia.

“We couldn’t ask for a better steward to usher Feast! into the future,” Collier and Gertner said of the Pellys in the joint statement.

Neither the Pellys nor Collier and Gertner responded to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Tuesday.